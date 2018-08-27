Code Yellow Warning Issued for 13 Regions Across Bulgaria

Sofia. A code yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 13 regions across Bulgaria, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place for the regions of Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Smolyan. In these areas there will be short and heavy rain with thunder and temporary increase in winds. In isolated places, mainly in mountain areas, the rainfall will reach 20-35 l/sq.m., only in Pernik region 20-25 l/sq.m. of rain is expected.

