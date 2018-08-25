Small Aircraft Crash Kills Pilot in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A small aircraft crashed on Friday evening at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, killing the pilot, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Balchik airport, some 480 km northeast of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, at around 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) local time.

The plane burst into flames when it hit the ground, the ministry added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is the second small plane accident in the Balkan country over the past two days. On Wednesday, a Piper PA-44-180 crashed near the town of Shumen after an unsuccessful attempt to land, injuring the two people on board.