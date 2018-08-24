Bansko Opera Fest Continues with La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini Tonight

August 24, 2018, Friday
Bansko. The Bansko Opera Fest continues with a performance of La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini tonight, a production of the State Opera - Stara Zagora, Magdalena Sotirova, organiser of the event, told Focus Radio – Pirin. The show starts at 08:30pm in Nikola Vaptsarov square. It is a production worth seeing more than once or twice, Sotirova commented. In the third final night of the festival, the State Opera - Varna will present Zorro the Musical, which is based on the music of Gipsy Kings. The festival attracts great interest and hoteliers report an increase in visitors every year during the festival, Sotirova said.

