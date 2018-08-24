Veliko Tarnovo Municipality: The Art Summer Project Attracts Young People from the City and Tourists Every Day

Veliko Tarnovo. The daily events of the Art Summer project, organised with support from the municipality to promote contemporary culture, attracts many young people, both from the city and guests, Nelina Tsarova, Culture, Tourism and International Activity Director at Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, told Focus Radio. She said that many of the concerts are dedicated to jazz music, which is very popular in Veliko Tarnovo. “This is music that local people and guests like and love. Therefore we are glad that we have the opportunity to organise such events,” Tsarova said. She added that there is also interest from foreign visitors, who also like the cultural events in the municipality.

