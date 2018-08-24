Bulgarian Revenue Agency: Turnover at Seaside Resorts Grows to BGN 1,127 Billion in June

Sofia. The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has registered growth in turnover of businesses located in the Black Sea resorts in June 2018 compared to the same period last year, said the NRA.

The data sent by fiscal devices to the NRA each month suggests an upward trend in reference to the revenues reported by retailers or food and drink establishments in both southern and northern resorts. The turnover of all businesses along the Black Sea coast in June 2018 was BGN 1.127 billion. According to the agency, the significant improvement of fiscal discipline is a result of the increased presence of NRA's officials along the coast. This year again, hundreds of tax inspectors together with the law enforcement authorities and the Customs Agency are carrying out a summer campaign in the seaside resorts. Since its beginning, over 8,900 inspections have been made and 210 businesses have been sealed off. Failure to issue a receipt is immediately sanctioned by sealing off the place, in addition to the usual fine, the NRA warned. The revenue agency also uses the remote connection of each cash register to detect risky traders, whose sales significantly differ from the usual ones. Besides hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, car parks and other retail outlets, markets supplying hotels with food and beverages will also be inspected, the NRA said.

Focus News Agency