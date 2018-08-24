Sofia Metro Passengers between April and June 2018 Increase by 3% YoY

Sofia. In the period from April to June 2018, urban electric transport companies (tram, trolleybus and metro) carried 72,570.0 thousand passengers or 1,322 thousand more compared to the same period of 2017, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

An increase was observed in all types of electric transport, but it is the highest in metro transport – 3%. Performance measured in passenger-kilometres also grew by 2.2%, mainly due to the increased average distance travelled by metro passengers.

Passenger transport by land, water and urban electric transport increased by 1.5%, while the transport performance decreased by 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Land transport passengers in the second quarter of 2018 were 111,684.3 thousand, or 7.0% less than the same period last year, which was due to the decreased number of passengers transported by the national bus and railway companies. Maritime passengers in the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 6.7%.

