Agriculture Minister with the Latest Information on Rinderpest Spread in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | August 24, 2018, Friday // 14:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Agriculture Minister with the Latest Information on Rinderpest Spread in Bulgaria

Sofia. Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov said that by second samples he was referring today to the samples currently taken in the 20-km perimeter around the five villages affected by ovine riderpest, Focus News Agency reports. Those samples will confirm if the disease has spread to more areas or not, he told a press conference after opposition BSP questioned whether there was really any outbreak of the disease, citing recent test results. The party voiced suspicions that the measures against the disease might cover up subsidies to fake farmers or result in misuse of EU and state money through public procurement. Porodzanov said those allegations were unfounded.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria