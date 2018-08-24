Agriculture Minister with the Latest Information on Rinderpest Spread in Bulgaria

Sofia. Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porodzanov said that by second samples he was referring today to the samples currently taken in the 20-km perimeter around the five villages affected by ovine riderpest, Focus News Agency reports. Those samples will confirm if the disease has spread to more areas or not, he told a press conference after opposition BSP questioned whether there was really any outbreak of the disease, citing recent test results. The party voiced suspicions that the measures against the disease might cover up subsidies to fake farmers or result in misuse of EU and state money through public procurement. Porodzanov said those allegations were unfounded.