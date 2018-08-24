Good Weather for Mountain Tourism
Sofia. The conditions are favourable for tourism on the mountains, there is clear weather and light to moderate wind in the highest areas, the Mountain Rescue Service told Focus News Agency. Morning temperatures 7-12°C. Rain showers are expected in some areas in the afternoon.
No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.
