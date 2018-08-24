Border Police: Heavy Traffic at Malko Tarnovo, Danube Bridge-Vidin, Danube Bridge-Ruse Border Checkpoints

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 24, 2018, Friday // 13:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Border Police: Heavy Traffic at Malko Tarnovo, Danube Bridge-Vidin, Danube Bridge-Ruse Border Checkpoints

Sofia. At the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Malko Tarnovo checkpoint, there is heavy traffic of automobiles in both directions. At the border with Romania at Danube Bridge-Vidin, the truck traffic is heavy on exit. At the Danube Bridge-Ruse there is heavy traffic of automobiles in both directions, Border Police told Focus News Agency.
Traffic is normal at the borders with Serbia, Greece and Macedonia.
Until 25 August 2018, a section of the road before the Vidin border checkpoint will be under repair. During this period, two-way traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria