Border Police: Heavy Traffic at Malko Tarnovo, Danube Bridge-Vidin, Danube Bridge-Ruse Border Checkpoints
Sofia. At the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Malko Tarnovo checkpoint, there is heavy traffic of automobiles in both directions. At the border with Romania at Danube Bridge-Vidin, the truck traffic is heavy on exit. At the Danube Bridge-Ruse there is heavy traffic of automobiles in both directions, Border Police told Focus News Agency.
Traffic is normal at the borders with Serbia, Greece and Macedonia.
Until 25 August 2018, a section of the road before the Vidin border checkpoint will be under repair. During this period, two-way traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane.
