Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Isolated Showers in the Afternoon only in the Mountains

Sofia. It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, clouds will develop, bringing isolated showers into the evening, mainly in the mountains. There will be light to moderate wind from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 28°C and 33°C, about 28°C is forecast for Sofia. In the mountains expect about 22°C at 1,200 m, and about 15°C at 2,000 m. Pressure will drop and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgeniya Egova told Focus News Agency.

