Jason King Appointed CEO of Telenor Bulgaria
Mr. Jason King has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telenor Bulgaria of PPF Group effective 1 September 2018. “I’m very pleased to welcome Jason King as CEO of Telenor Bulgaria and as part of my management team. Jason brings almost 20 years of leadership experience in global Telecom companies mainly based in CEE region. Jason brings broad expertise of Marketing and Sales, combined with his extensive leadership experience. Mr. King is a great addition to the PPF management team and he will continue to take our Bulgarian business forwards,” , said Ladislav Bartoníček, PPF Group’s
