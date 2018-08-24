Bulgaria Shortlists Russian UAC, Belarusian ARP to Overhaul Su-25 Fleet
The Bulgarian ministry of defense (MoD) has invited bids from Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Belarusian 558 Aircraft Repair Plant (ARP) to overhaul its Su-25 fleet.
The estimated value of the contract is 41 million levs ($24.2 million), the defense ministry procurement notice was quoted by SeeNews in its report Tuesday.
The overhaul of the Su-25 ground attack aircraft is already 10 years overdue, the ministry noted.
The ministry's decision can be appealed before the Commission for Protection of Competition within 10 days since its publication, the report stated.
