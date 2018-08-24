40 Jobs in Shannon, Ireland Lost to Bulgaria in 'Strategic Decision'

Around 40 jobs are being shed from Digital River in Shannon, as the work is being transferred to Bulgaria.

Laura May, vice-president of global delivery and commerce operations, said in a statement that the company had recently made a “strategic” decision to transition a part of its customer service business to an existing third-party provider.

She said that resulted in a reduction of staff in its Shannon office.

“Digital River’s Shannon office remains our largest European office with no plans to relocate the remaining operations,” she said.

We have just concluded a collective consultation process within our Shannon office where employee representatives were consulted with and came to agreement on several items related to the transition, including the redundancy package.

“We are currently in the process of individual consultation with the at-risk employees and are committed to providing as much support as possible during this transition time.”

Pat Breen, Clare TD and the minister of state for trade, employment, and business, said around 60 jobs will remain in Shannon.

“This company is there since 2005,” he said.

“This is a strategic decision to support the future direction of the company. It’s not based on cost saving, I understand.

Obviously my thoughts are with the workers and their families, but hopefully there will be opportunities with them in other companies.

“Overall in terms of the trend of job creation in Ireland and particularly in the Shannon area, it has been very positive and foreign direct investment continues to grow in the region, with companies like Edwards LifeSciences and Jaguar Land Rover coming in.”

Meanwhile, Irish HomeCare is to immediately begin hiring 200 care workers, managers, nurses, and administrative support staff as part of a €3m investment plan.

The Monaghan-based company, which currently employs more than 600 people, will be hiring throughout Ireland and establishing new offices in regional towns and cities.

Chief executive Sally Murtagh said: “We have been very successful in this market for 13 years, leading the way in standards, compliance and training.

Community-based care will not only allow our elderly remain in their own homes, as is their wish, but it will also sustain communities by keeping families together.

Irish HomeCare’s expansion follows the awarding of the new HSE tender for domiciliary care last week.

The Castleblayney-based company is one the biggest Irish-owned domiciliary care companies.