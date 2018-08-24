Bulgarian Rapeseed Market was Quite Active Last Week due to Demand from EU

In the Bulgarian oilseed market, the price indicators in the national currency remained at last week’s level. However, a decline happened because of a weakening Bulgarian lev. The sunseed market looks more flat at the end of the season. Sunseed price closed the week unchanged at BGN 609/MT that is equivalent to USD 353/MT.

Traders in the rapeseed market are quite active. Demand from European countries remains firm in view of declined production in major growing countries. Rapeseed price closed the week at BGN 649/MT that is equivalent of USD 377/MT, reports UkrAgroConsult.

According to the Agriculture Ministry of Bulgaria, soybeans had been harvested from 180.5 Th ha by August 8, 2018 that represents 98% of their forecast harvest area of 183.6 Th ha. Farmers obtained 448.8 KMT with a yield of 2.49 MT/ha. The harvest progress is far ahead of last year, but yield is still down 12.9% from 2017.

Soybeans had been harvested from 0.1 Th ha. Their crop amounted to 0.12 KMT with a yield of 1.1 MT/ha (down 35.3% on the year).

