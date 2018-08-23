Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Traffic on Borders with Greece, Serbia and Romania

August 23, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Traffic on Borders with Greece, Serbia and Romania

There is heavy traffic on the borders with Greece, Serbia and Romania, according to Border Police data as of 2.00 pm. On Kalotina, there is heavy car traffic to Serbia. On Makaza and Kulata, many cars are travelling to Greece. On the border with Romania, there is heavy outbound traffic of trucks via Ruse and Vidin. On the borders with Turkey and Macedonia, vehicle traffic remains normal on all checkpoints.

