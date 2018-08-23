Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Traffic on Borders with Greece, Serbia and Romania
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There is heavy traffic on the borders with Greece, Serbia and Romania, according to Border Police data as of 2.00 pm. On Kalotina, there is heavy car traffic to Serbia. On Makaza and Kulata, many cars are travelling to Greece. On the border with Romania, there is heavy outbound traffic of trucks via Ruse and Vidin. On the borders with Turkey and Macedonia, vehicle traffic remains normal on all checkpoints.
Focus News Agency
- » Bulgarian President: The Olympic and Commercial Register Cases go Deeper than Suggested
- » Agriculture Minister: Fence at the Border with Romania will be Ready this Month
- » Bulgarian Regulator Pledges 'Every Effort' to Aid Clients of Troubled Cypriot Insurer
- » The Bulgarian Government will Participate in Talks between NIMH and BAS
- » Telenor Bulgaria Adds Huawei Body Fat Smart Scale to Offer
- » PM Borisov: CEM must Deal with the Problem with BNR Children’s Choir
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)