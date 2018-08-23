Baansko Opera Fest to Open with Classic Meets ABBA Concert

Bansko. The Bansko Opera Fest will open with a concert entitled Classic Meets ABBA, Magdalena Sotirova, organiser of the event, told Focus Radio – Pirin. The concert, which is a production of the State Opera - Stara Zagora and features Duo Mania as soloists, starts at 08:30 pm tonight. The best ABBA songs will be played in a classical arrangement. On 24 August, La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, also a production of the State Opera - Stara Zagora, will be performed. On 25 August, the State Opera - Varna will present Zorro the Musical, based on the music of Gipsy Kings. The festival this year will be interesting and varied, Sotirova said, adding that this is the ninth edition of Bansko Opera Fest.

Focus News Agency