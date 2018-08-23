Special Prosecutor’s Office Files Indictment Against Mayor of Mladost District for Large Scale Bribery

Sofia. The Special Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against the former mayor of Sofia’s district of Mladost, Desislava Ivancheva, her deputy Bilyana Hristova, and former deputy mayor Petko Dyulgerov for large scale bribery, extortion and abuse of power, said the Prosecutor’s Office. 

According to the indictment, the three requested BGN 500,000 from businessman Alexander Vaklin to issue a construction permit. The investigation began after Vaklin reported to the anti-corruption commission that he was being blackmailed. On 17 April, the three suspects were arrested in an hours-long public law enforcement operation in Sofia city centre after receiving the first installment of the bribe amounting to EUR 70,000.

