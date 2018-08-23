Price of Natural Gas to Go up in Q4 2018, Says Bulgarian Energy Regulator

Sofia. There will be an increase in the price of natural gas for the last quarter of 2018, said Ivan Ivanov, chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR), FOCUS News Agency reports.

“There is a risk that the forecast made by Bulgartransgaz for price of natural gas going up by 15% next quarter will come true. Everything depends on the price of oil on the international market. We expect Bulgargaz to suggest fourth-quarter prices on 10 September. We will take into consideration their request and our experts will analyse it thoroughly,” said Ivan Ivanov. According to him, by the end of September, KEVR will decide on the price of natural gas for the last quarter.

There will definitely be an increase in the price of natural gas, Ivanov said. He further said that the energy regulator has very limited powers in this respect. It can only check the pricing methodology and whether the proposed price is in line with the contract between Gazprom Export and Bulgargaz for the price of natural gas.

“If an increase in the price of heating is necessary, we will do our best to make it happen at the beginning of the heating season. But very little depends on KEVR – we do not have serious instrument of impact on the price of natural gas and heating,” he said.