Sunny Weather with Highs between 28-33°C in Bulgaria today

Sofia. It will be sunny with some more clouds sometimes during the day, mainly over the mountainous and southeastern regions. Only in some places there it will rain and thunder in the afternoon. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast, sometimes strong in Eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will mostly reach 28°C to 33°C, in Sofia about 28°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.