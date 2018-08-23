Nearly 600 Municipal Schools in Bulgaria will have New Lockers

588 municipal schools will be equipped with 111 000 school lockers. In them the students will keep their textbooks, teaching aids and other materials, as well as physical education and personal belongings.

This was accepted as one of the measures for lightening the school backpacks and for that the government provided about BGN 2,870,000.
 
In total, BGN 5.6 million was allocated for the provision of rooms for the classes of interest, for study rooms for vocational training and other facilities and for the purchase of the necessary consumables and software products.

