Two Bulgarians and Foreigner Detained for Migrant Trafficking

Sofia. Two Bulgarians and a foreigner with a humanitarian status were detained in Svoge on August 20 for illegal migrant trafficking, the Ministry of Interior said. The police found 26 illegal migrants as part of the operation. It was carried out following information about planned trafficking of migrants, who had illegally entered the country, to the western border. The migrants and the three traffickers were caught at the time of their departure. Eight migrants found in the van said they were Iraqi Kurds. In a cottage, the police found other 18 Iraqi Kurds, including two families with 5 children, before being taken to the border areas.

FOCUS News Agency

 

