NSI: 1.08 Million Bulgarians Made Trips in Q2 2018, 5.6% less than a Year Earlier

Sofia. 1,084,900 Bulgarians made tourist trips in the second quarter of 2018, 5.6% less compared to the same quarter of 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The majority (77.7%) travelled only within the country, 17.5% did it only abroad, while 4.8% travelled both in the country and abroad. A 12.4% decrease was registered in the number of Bulgarians who travelled within the country, while those who travelled abroad and both in the country and abroad increased by 22.4% and 58.3%, respectively. Most trips in the country (44.3%) and abroad (65.6%) were for holiday and recreation. In the structure of expenses, food represented the highest relative share (39.8%) of costs for domestic trips, while transport accounted for 29.2% of costs for trips abroad. On average, Bulgarians spent BGN 180.89 per private trip in the country and BGN 610.77 per private trip abroad. For work trips, the costs averaged BGN 157.73 domestically and BGN 1,053.72 abroad.

