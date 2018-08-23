The Bulgarian Government will Participate in Talks between NIMH and BAS

Sofia. The talks between the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) continuе, the government will also participate in the coming days, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev said at a briefing, Focus News Agency reports. NIMH still wants to become separate from BAS, while BAS proposes autonomy for the institute within the academy, but the perimeter of possible solutions is better outlined now, the minister said.

The current options are greater autonomy within BAS or NIMH’s leaving the academy. “Both options require mutual compromises. We will not do anything by force. Even if we opt for separating NIMH [from BAS], its operating activity and the opportunity to continue climate and water research within BAS will be preserved. That is, if some of the scientists want to stay within BAS and go ahead with purely scientific activity, they will have the opportunity to do so. The model for extended autonomy within BAS also implies shared responsibility,” the minister said.