Bansko Opera Fest Taking Place 23-25 August 2018

Bansko. For the ninth consecutive year Bansko Municipality will host the Bansko Opera Fest, Magdalena Sotirova, organiser of the event, told Focus Radio – Pirin. They always choose to stage the festival at the end of August during the last hot weekend to attract more tourists, she said. “The titles were not chosen by accident, as soon as one edition of the festival is over, we begin to plan the next one. We always try to include a classical opera and at the same time to diversify. Until last year we included ballets, this year we opted for a concert,” said Sotirova. The third evening had already established itself as an evening of musicals, she said, noting that thanks to their partnership with the National Opera - Varna they have a wide variety of even the most interesting world’s musicals. “Definitely, the programme and each piece are well-thought-out,” the festival organiser said.