Preparations Underway to Remove Fuel Oil from Sunken Ship near Sozopol

Sofia. Preparations are underway to remove the fuel oil from the sunken ship near Sozopol, work will begin when the weather conditions allow it, the head of Maritime Administration Burgas, Zhivko Petrov, told Focus News Agency. The preparations include a diving chamber, a storage area for bottles, compressors, auxiliary boats, etc. Everything must be moved to the area before work begins, the official said. He could not predict how long the works would take.

The approved budget stands at nearly BGN 2.4 million. The costs and duration will depend on the fuel oil volume in the vessel tanks, Minister of Transport Ivaylo Moskovski said today.