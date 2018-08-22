Earthquake with Force 4 on the Richter Scale Registered in Vrancea, Romania

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was recorded today at 5:52 pm in the seismic zone of Vrancea in eastern Romania, said Adzerpres.

The quake was 122 kilometers deep, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, BTA reports.

In August this year, there were 15 earthquakes in Romania, two of which had a third-degree magnitude on the Richter scale.