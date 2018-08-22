A Small Plane Crashed near Shumen
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A civilian plane fell around 7pm near the orchards gardens near Shumen. Initial information is that aboard the aircraft were father and son. The two were injured and taken to hospital.
A civilian plane fell around 7pm near the orchards gardens near Shumen. Initial information is that aboard the aircraft were father and son. The two were injured and taken to hospital.
The father and son tried to land at the airport outside the city, then gave up and rose again. A little later, the airplane fell on a meadow near the villa zone of Fifth Kilometer
- » Bulgarian Air Force Helicopter Lands Successfully after Hitting Three Power Lines
- » Italy Flash Flood Kills at Least 11 Hikers in Tourist Spot as Rescuers Search Gorge for Survivors
- » Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Services Teams have Found Two Missing Women
- » The Body of One of Two Kids who Disappeared into the Sea near Varna was Recovered
- » 22 Children Dead in Nile Boat Accident
- » Bus Crash in Ecuador Kills 24 People, Injures 19
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)