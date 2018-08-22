A Small Plane Crashed near Shumen

A civilian plane fell around 7pm near the orchards gardens near Shumen. Initial information is that aboard the aircraft were father and son. The two were injured and taken to hospital.
 
The father and son tried to land at the airport outside the city, then gave up and rose again. A little later, the airplane fell on a meadow near the villa zone of Fifth Kilometer

 

