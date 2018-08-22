At Least 1 Killed in Belgium Stabbing

Crime | August 22, 2018, Wednesday // 22:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: At Least 1 Killed in Belgium Stabbing

AP, BRUSSELS — A man stabbed several people in eastern Belgium on Wednesday, killing at least one in an attack that wasn’t terror-related, a mayor and media reports said.

Thierry Wimmer, the mayor of Plombieres, said that there were “several victims,” while local media reported at least one dead and several injured after a knife-wielding man entered a restaurant in the town of Moresnet-Chapelle and started attacking people. Moresnet is part of the Plombieres region and is close to the eastern city of Liege.

Wimmer said on his Facebook page that “this act does not present any terrorist character” and is likely a domestic dispute. He said even though there was a police cordon in the area, there was no more danger.

But it wasn’t immediately clear if the attacker was in custody.

Media had earlier showed scenes of police sealing off streets in Moresnet-Chapelle shortly after the attack.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria