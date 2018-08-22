Ludogorets Sign South African Mahlangu from Dinamo Bucharest

SOFIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bulgarian champions Ludogorets have signed South African defensive midfielder May Mahlangu from Romanian club Dinamo Bucharest, the Razgrad-based side said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old became a key figure after joining Dinamo in 2016 from Belgian side St Truiden, having also played for Helsingborg and IFK Gothenburg in Sweden and Turkey’s Konyaspor.

 

“I’m happy to come to a team like Ludogorets,” Mahlangu told the club’s website. “I hope to achieve more success in the Bulgarian championship and the European competitions.”

 

Mahlangu played 16 times for South Africa, scoring twice, after making his debut in January, 2012.

Almost three years later, however, he was banned from selection after failing to turn up for their 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and Nigeria citing fatigue.

 

Ludogorets, who have won the Bulgarian title in the last seven seasons, visit Georgia’s Torpedo Kutaisi in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Mahlangu will not be available for that match but will join his new team mates on Saturday, Ludogorets said. 

