Bulgarian Murder Fugitive Caught in Port Elizabeth

Crime | August 22, 2018, Wednesday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Murder Fugitive Caught in Port Elizabeth

A Bulgarian man convicted of killing a pharmacy student in an alcohol-fuelled attack outside a nightclub spent almost four years on the run before his arrest in Port Elizabeth.

Vili Krasimirov Georgiev was sentenced to 18 years in jail for the 2008 murder of Stoyan Baltov. The brutal attack‚ outside Amnesia nightclub‚ provoked an outcry in the country’s capital‚ Sofia‚ with students embarking on mass protests.

The Herald  reported on Tuesday that Georgiev had absconded just before he and two co-accused were due to start serving their sentences in late 2014.

He was arrested by the Hawks at Amsterdamhoek on Friday and appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday with his right arm in a sling. An extradition process is under way to have him sent back to Bulgaria.

Baltov’s skull was fractured after he was repeatedly kicked. He lived in the Studentski Grad (student town) which was infamous for revelry and fighting.

University students and their professors held a rally in December 2008 to protest against the murder and demand that authorities beef up security in the town‚ home to thousands of university students.

Georgiev will appear in court again on Thursday.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria