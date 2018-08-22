Soccer-Bulgarian FA Imposes One-year Ban on Coach for Referee Attack

Sports | August 22, 2018, Wednesday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Soccer-Bulgarian FA Imposes One-year Ban on Coach for Referee Attack

SOFIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has banned the coach of second division club Kariana Edren from coaching duties for a year for attacking the referee and his assistant at the end of his team’s 1-2 home loss to Strumska Slava on Saturday.

The BFU’s disciplinary commission also fined Atanas Dzhambazki, a former coach of Slavia Sofia, Montana and Litex Lovech, 1,500 levs ($877), the BFU said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

Dzhambazki appeared to lose his temper and invaded the pitch after the visitors scored the winning goal in the 90th minute after referee Ivaylo Nenkov awarded a free kick.

 

Assistant referee Georgi Velikov tried to defend Nenkov from Dzhambazki, standing in front of his colleague only to be punched in the face twice and hit in the chest.

Local media reported that Kariana would most probably sack Dzhambazki, who could not be reached for comment, after the punishment.

 

Dzhambazki said on Monday he felt sorry for the attack, had called the officials to apologies and he had not been involved in anything like it before.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria