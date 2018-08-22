Telenor Bulgaria Adds Huawei Body Fat Smart Scale to Offer

Telenor Bulgaria started offering the Huawei Body Fat Smart Scale, a device that allows users to track and control their body indexes in combination with an Android and iOS app. Telenor offers Huawei Body Fat Scale at a price of BGN 79.99 cash. The price for a two-year lease is BGN 3.99 per month or BGN 7.49 per month for a one-year lease.

By the use of bio-electrical Impedance Analysis technology, Huawei Body Fat Scale allows the tracking of a total of nine indicators, including weight and body fat, as well as body mass index, muscle and bone mass, the percentage of water in the body, among others.

The Huawei Body Fat Scale mobile application can store up to ten individual users. The data is automatically synchronised via Bluetooth 4.1, and a smart alarm is available for the most accurate results that will not allow the morning weighing to be missed. Users can also share on social networks their Huawei Body Fat Scale data with their friends or coach.