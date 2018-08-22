Assets of Resident Investment Funds in Bulgaria Rise

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 21 (SeeNews) - The assets of resident investment funds in Bulgaria increased by an annual 17.6% to 1.37 billion levs ($805.8 million/700.5 million euro) at the end of June, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said on Tuesday.

The assets of resident investment funds rose by 2% compared to the end of March, the central bank said in a press release.

Equity funds accounted for 39.7% of the total resident investment fund assets, bond funds followed with 39.4%, while mixed funds and other funds contributed 20.7% and 0.1%, respectively.

Non-resident investment funds managed 2.39 billion levs worth of assets in Bulgaria at the end of June, 23.3% higher year-on-year.

 

