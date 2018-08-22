PM Borisov: CEM must Deal with the Problem with BNR Children’s Choir
Sofia. The national radio director and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) must do their job on the problem with the BNR Children’s Choir, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said before today’s government meeting with regard to the children’s protest in front of the government building with demands for the return of their former choirmaster, Focus News Agency reports.
CEM Director Sofia Vladimirova has said she would call a meeting for Friday if the problem is not solved tomorrow.
The government has no right to give an opinion on the issue, Minister of Culture Boil Banov said during a meeting with the children. He said that the new choirmaster was legally appointed after being selected through a competition, that the national radio is not subordinate to the government and that the issue should be resolved by CEM.
