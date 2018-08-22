The 7th Grade School Year in Bulgaria will be Extended by Two Weeks
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. The school year for 7th grade will be extended by two weeks, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihaylova in an interview with Focus News Agency. This will give pupils more time for learning, exercises and preparation, she explained. “The classes for practical exercises are also increased, because if knowledge could not be applied, there may be no benefit to our pupils,” she added. In her words, good results in schools can be achieved through a competent approach and knowledge application.
- » Telenor Bulgaria Adds Huawei Body Fat Smart Scale to Offer
- » PM Borisov: CEM must Deal with the Problem with BNR Children’s Choir
- » Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria Through Danube Bridge and Danube Bridge 2 Border Checkpoints
- » Bulgarian Parliament Dismisses FSC Deputy Chair
- » Normal Traffic on Sofia "Bulgaria" Boulevard will be Resumed on September 10
- » Ralitsa Agayn, FSC: Average Loss for Bulgarians Insured by Olympic will be BGN 200
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)