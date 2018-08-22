The 7th Grade School Year in Bulgaria will be Extended by Two Weeks

Sofia. The school year for 7th grade will be extended by two weeks, said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihaylova in an interview with Focus News Agency. This will give pupils more time for learning, exercises and preparation, she explained. “The classes for practical exercises are also increased, because if knowledge could not be applied, there may be no benefit to our pupils,” she added. In her words, good results in schools can be achieved through a competent approach and knowledge application.

