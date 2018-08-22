Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Highs between 29°C and 34°C

Sofia. It will be sunny today. In the afternoon, mainly across Northern Bulgaria and mountainous areas, there will be some increase in clouds but almost no rain is expected. There will be light east-northeast wind, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Highs between 29°C and 34°C, along the Black Sea coast 27-29°C, in Sofia - about 29°C. In the mountains, the maximum temperature at 1,200m will reach about 22°C, and at 2,000m – about 14°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.