Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria Through Danube Bridge and Danube Bridge 2 Border Checkpoints

Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria through Danube Bridge and Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoints, according to information on the Border Police website as of 6:00 am this morning. At the borders with Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey traffic is normal at all checkpoints.

