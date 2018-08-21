Bulgarian Parliament Dismisses FSC Deputy Chair

Sofia. The Parliament dismissed Ralitsa Agayn as deputy chair of the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC), Focus News Agency reports. 138 MPs voted in favour of her resignation, while 3 voted against it and 3 abstained. Ralitsa Agayn was deputy chair in charge of the Insurance Supervision Division. Today she filed her resignation at the Parliament over the case involving insurance company Olympic, then the MPs included her resignation into the agenda of their extraordinary session.

The Parliament instructed the FSC to present a report on its activity in respect of bankrupt Cypriot insurance company Olympic by September 7.