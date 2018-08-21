Ancient Roman Statue Found in Heraclea Sintica, Bulgaria (Video)

A headless statue dating from 1-2th century AD was found in the ruins of Heraclea Sintica, in southern Bulgaria, near Rupite.

The statue is speculated to be a depiction of a city benefactor by the name of Tiberius Claudius Bacchius, whose name was inscribed on another artifact found in the city. Archeologists speculate that the statue honor’s his organization of gladiatorial games and sports competitions. Assoc. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences revealed the information during an Archaeologia Bulgarica video.

The newly found inscriptions show that the town of Heraclea Sintica had a larger importance in the region than previously thought. According to some speculation, it may even rival Thessalonica, present-day Thessaloniki.

Heraclea Sintica was an ancient Greek city founded by Phillip II of Macedon. There’s speculation that the cult of the Roman goddess Nemesis was strongly present in the ancient polis. She is often associated with gladiatorial games.

You can see the entire Archaeologia Bulgarica video of the statue excavation here: