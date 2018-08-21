Normal Traffic on Sofia "Bulgaria" Boulevard will be Resumed on September 10

The movement on Bulgaria Boulevard is expected to be fully restored by September 10. And this Saturday should be open the lane of "Bulgaria" in the direction of "Boyana" quarter between the boulevards "Acad. Yves. Geshov "and" Gotse Delchev ", and this in the opposite direction to be closed for repair. This was announced by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova after checking the repairs.



"We hope the workers will meet the deadline and from Saturday to be open for the movement of one lane on Bulgaria Blvd. If that happens, we will close the other lane, "she said.

Fandakova added that this year a decision has been taken to repair one of the worst-looking sections of the boulevard. There are two more such heavy sections to repair one of the two busiest boulevards in Sofia.

The Mayor recalled that the repaired section is 1 km long and costs 13.5 million leva, but it is paid in stages depending on what has been done. "The speed at which objects are handled should not be at the expense of quality. Our sanctions are enormous and companies know this, "Fandakova assured.

Meanwhile, it is forbidden to park cars around the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" in preparation of the space to Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. to become a paid parking lot from 1 September.