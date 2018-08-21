Bulgarian Military Ministry Delegation is Leaving for the United States
A Delegation of the Ministry of Defense, led by Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, will be on a US visit from August 27 to August 31, 2018, the Press Center of the Ministry of Defense announced.
The visit is at the invitation of the Chief of the Office for Defense Cooperation at the US Embassy in Sofia. It is dictated by the stated desire for partnership in specific areas of mutual interest as well as by the willingness to strengthen the strategic dialogue between Bulgaria and the USA. In Washington, Deputy Minister Zapryanov will have meetings in the Pentagon, the State Department and the US Congress.
