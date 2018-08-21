Ralitsa Agayn, FSC: Average Loss for Bulgarians Insured by Olympic will be BGN 200

Sofia. The losses for Bulgarians insured by Olympic Insurance will be BGN 200 on average, Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) Deputy Chair Ralitsa Agayn said during today’s extraordinary Parliament session, Focus News Agency reports. 197,000 policies were terminated on August 17. Agayn, who today submitted her resignation at the Parliament’s secretariat, said the indemnities due under terminated policies were secured through the guarantee funds. For the other customers, the guarantee fund system, the Bulgarian and Cypriot laws provide for no compensation. Those people may recover their money in the liquidation process, Agayn said.