Sofia Mayor: Rosarium Repair and Restoration in Boris Garden has Started

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 21, 2018, Tuesday // 14:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor: Rosarium Repair and Restoration in Boris Garden has Started

Sofia. The repair and restoration of the Rosarium in the Boris Garden began a few days ago, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said during an inspection in another part of the city, Focus News Agency reports. This year work is ongoing on 10 major sites in the parks and city gardens. In the Boris Garden, the project involves the complete restoration of the rosarium, with planting of new roses and signs about the rose types, the mayor said.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria