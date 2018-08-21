Sofia Mayor: Rosarium Repair and Restoration in Boris Garden has Started
Sofia. The repair and restoration of the Rosarium in the Boris Garden began a few days ago, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said during an inspection in another part of the city, Focus News Agency reports. This year work is ongoing on 10 major sites in the parks and city gardens. In the Boris Garden, the project involves the complete restoration of the rosarium, with planting of new roses and signs about the rose types, the mayor said.
