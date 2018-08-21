11 Foreign Citizens Detained in Police Operation in Sofia
Sofia. 11 foreign citizens were detained in a police operation on Monday in the area of Svetovrachene, near Negovan village, the Interior Ministry’s metropolitan department told Focus News Agency. The police are checking about the detainees’ local status and their country of origin. They were detained following a tip and search activities.
