11 Foreign Citizens Detained in Police Operation in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 21, 2018, Tuesday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 11 Foreign Citizens Detained in Police Operation in Sofia

Sofia. 11 foreign citizens were detained in a police operation on Monday in the area of Svetovrachene, near Negovan village, the Interior Ministry’s metropolitan department told Focus News Agency. The police are checking about the detainees’ local status and their country of origin. They were detained following a tip and search activities.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria