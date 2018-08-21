Tube Station Shooting Leaves Three Injured in North West London

Crime | August 21, 2018, Tuesday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tube Station Shooting Leaves Three Injured in North West London

THREE people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a tube station last night in another evening of violence in Lawless London.

Horrified witnesses described hearing blood-curdling screams as shots rang out on a busy street at about 9.45pm.

A woman, 30, and two men - aged 18 and 24 - were rushed to hospital with gun shot wounds.

One victim was seen lying in a pool of his own blood after being gunned down in the triple shooting outside Kingsbury tube station.

A stunned witness, who asked not to be named, told the Sun Online: "There were a couple of really loud bangs - shots - and people started screaming and panicking.

"The guy who was shot started screaming and some guys sped off in a car.

"I didn't see how many — I wish I had got my eyes on the car."

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria