Tube Station Shooting Leaves Three Injured in North West London
THREE people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a tube station last night in another evening of violence in Lawless London.
Horrified witnesses described hearing blood-curdling screams as shots rang out on a busy street at about 9.45pm.
A woman, 30, and two men - aged 18 and 24 - were rushed to hospital with gun shot wounds.
One victim was seen lying in a pool of his own blood after being gunned down in the triple shooting outside Kingsbury tube station.
A stunned witness, who asked not to be named, told the Sun Online: "There were a couple of really loud bangs - shots - and people started screaming and panicking.
"The guy who was shot started screaming and some guys sped off in a car.
"I didn't see how many — I wish I had got my eyes on the car."
