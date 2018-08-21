Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic on Kulata, Ruse and Vidin Checkpoints

Bulgaria: Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic on Kulata, Ruse and Vidin Checkpoints

Sofia. There is heavy truck traffic to Romania on the checkpoints at Ruse and Vidin, and inbound from Greece on Kulata, according to Border Police data as of 8.00 am. On the other checkpoints on the Bulgarian-Romanian border, there is intense car traffic. Normal traffic on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Turkey.

 

