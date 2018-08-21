Bulgaria Issues Tender for Biometric ID System

Bulgaria’s interior ministry has opened a €121.8 million (US$139.1 million) tender for developing a system for issuing biometric identity documents, SeeNews reports.

According to the tender notice, the interior ministry expects the winning contractor to be able to supply one million biometric passports and 2.8 million identity cards within the first two years of the system’s introduction. They must also provide technical support for a period of 10 years.

 

The deadline for submitting offers is October 10.

The contract will be partially financed from EU funds under the Operational Programme Good Governance.

