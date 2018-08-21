Mostly Sunny Weather Today, Rain Showers Forecast in West and Central Bulgaria after Noon

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny for another day. Clouds will develop from about noon and in some places, chiefly in the northern areas of Western and Central Bulgaria, one can expect rain showers and thunder. Light wind, moderate in the eastern regions, will blow from northeast. Maximum temperatures 28-33°C, in Sofia about 28°C, Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

 

