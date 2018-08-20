The Bulgarian Health Minister Orders Inspections in Sliven Hospital
Sofia. Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev has ordered inspections in the Ivan Seliminski Hospital, Sliven, over a death after childbirth, the Ministry of Health said. A team of the regional health inspectorate went to the hospital immediately after the woman’s death was reported. As of today, the hospital will also be inspected by Medical Audit experts.
