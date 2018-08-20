No Hot Water until 29 August in Big Part of Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 20, 2018, Monday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Hot Water until 29 August in Big Part of Sofia

From August 20th to August 29th, there will be no hot water in part of the center of Sofia as well as in the Zona B-5, Zona B-18, Zona B-19, Sveta Troitsa, , "Fondovi Housing", "Banishora" and "Ilinden", reported "Toploficatsia - Sofia".

The reason, as usual, is prevention of problems.

Hot water will not go to the buildings on the following streets and boulevards: Blvd. "Slavo-bulgarian History", Industrial Street, Danail Nikolaev Blvd., Prof. Milko Bichev, Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd. , "Yanko Sakazov" Blvd., "Vasil Levski" Blvd., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Krum Popov Str., Tsanko Tserkovski Str., Iglika Str. "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., EITotleben Blvd., "Ioakim Kurchovski" Str., Dobrudzhanski St, "MD Skobelev" Blvd., Opalchenska Street, Blvd. Maria Louisa and Rozhen Blvd.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria