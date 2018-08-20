No Hot Water until 29 August in Big Part of Sofia

From August 20th to August 29th, there will be no hot water in part of the center of Sofia as well as in the Zona B-5, Zona B-18, Zona B-19, Sveta Troitsa, , "Fondovi Housing", "Banishora" and "Ilinden", reported "Toploficatsia - Sofia".

The reason, as usual, is prevention of problems.

Hot water will not go to the buildings on the following streets and boulevards: Blvd. "Slavo-bulgarian History", Industrial Street, Danail Nikolaev Blvd., Prof. Milko Bichev, Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd. , "Yanko Sakazov" Blvd., "Vasil Levski" Blvd., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Krum Popov Str., Tsanko Tserkovski Str., Iglika Str. "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., EITotleben Blvd., "Ioakim Kurchovski" Str., Dobrudzhanski St, "MD Skobelev" Blvd., Opalchenska Street, Blvd. Maria Louisa and Rozhen Blvd.